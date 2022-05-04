VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $5.09 Million in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,261 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000. Live Oak Bancshares makes up 3.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Live Oak Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of LOB stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,140. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

