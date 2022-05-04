VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2,302.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 157,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 150,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $5,205,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $87.15. 2,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

