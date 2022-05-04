VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Hanesbrands comprises approximately 2.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after acquiring an additional 349,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 253,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,502,000 after acquiring an additional 91,422 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 110,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

