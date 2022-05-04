VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

AUPH traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,809. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

