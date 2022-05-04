VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $7,456,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 59.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.59.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.83. 15,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $111.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

