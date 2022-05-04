VELA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $193,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,703 shares of company stock valued at $383,354 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.12. 454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,176. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

