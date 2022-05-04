VELA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103 shares of company stock worth $133,741. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE:TPL traded down $25.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,355.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,047. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,358.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,254.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.