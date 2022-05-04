Velo (VELO) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.09 Million

Velo (VELO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Velo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $53.09 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velo has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00219112 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00436711 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,588.52 or 1.86056770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 27,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.