Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.36). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventyx Biosciences.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

