Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Purchases Shares of 407,870 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 407,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,046,000. Mondelez International makes up 3.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,538,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,086. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

