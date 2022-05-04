Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VCEL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.35 and a beta of 1.96. Vericel has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vericel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

