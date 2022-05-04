VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $153,306.37 and $6.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,890.64 or 1.00168255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00050110 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021312 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001514 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002497 BTC.

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,005,598 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

