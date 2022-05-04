Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.44

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 13760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

VRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

