Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $19.05 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,054,947 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

