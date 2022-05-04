Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading 6.1% Higher

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.42. 264,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,064,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.
The stock has a market cap of $734.86 million, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 407.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.
Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
