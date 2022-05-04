Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading 6.1% Higher

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.42. 264,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,064,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The stock has a market cap of $734.86 million, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 407.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

