Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.24

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 186200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 970,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.
