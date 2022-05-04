Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.24

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 186200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 970,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

