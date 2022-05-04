Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-329 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.87 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. 2,735,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,899. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 691,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

