Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Update

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VSCO stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. 600,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

