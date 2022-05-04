Victory Capital (VCTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Victory Capital stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

