VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.80 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

