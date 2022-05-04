Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,314. Vince has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vince will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,644 shares of company stock valued at $78,645. Company insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the first quarter worth $654,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

