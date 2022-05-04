Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 698,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

