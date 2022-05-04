Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 179.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

