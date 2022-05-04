Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 248,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,026. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,751 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

