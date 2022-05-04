Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $177.81 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $173.86 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 34.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 100.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

