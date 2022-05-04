Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Visa by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 254,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 49,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 90,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $208.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

