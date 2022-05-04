Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Up 7.2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.
The stock has a market capitalization of $499.07 million, a PE ratio of 245.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 495,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
