Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Up 7.2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.07 million, a PE ratio of 245.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 495,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

