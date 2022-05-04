VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Down 19.1% in April

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 887,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 834.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

VNRX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,166. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

