Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.92 ($63.07).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNA. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of VNA traded up €0.27 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €36.20 ($38.11). The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($64.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.60.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

