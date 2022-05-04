Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $44.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNO traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,916. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

