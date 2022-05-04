Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 3,760 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,212 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,833,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

