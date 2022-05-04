Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 429 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,861. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $188.17 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

