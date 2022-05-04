Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.60. 5,594,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,138. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $264.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

