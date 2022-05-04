Wade G W & Inc. Buys 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 597,733 shares of company stock worth $153,146,891. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,362.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,634.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,768.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.