Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 7,556,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,487. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.76 and a one year high of $86.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

