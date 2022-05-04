Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 53,275 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.53.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. 9,729,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.