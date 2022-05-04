Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,022. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.