Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,919,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

