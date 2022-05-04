Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,558,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $322.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

