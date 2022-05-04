Wade G W & Inc. Sells 24,458 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $77,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 539.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,133,976 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83.

