Wade G W & Inc. Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Intuit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Intuit stock traded up $20.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.92. 1,599,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,078. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

