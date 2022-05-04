Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WJXFF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJXFF traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. Wajax has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.