Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on WJX. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Wajax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of WJX traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.34. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$18.73 and a 52-week high of C$29.67. The company has a market cap of C$466.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48.
About Wajax (Get Rating)
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
