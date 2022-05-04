Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WJX. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Wajax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJX traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.34. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$18.73 and a 52-week high of C$29.67. The company has a market cap of C$466.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.6099998 EPS for the current year.

About Wajax (Get Rating)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.