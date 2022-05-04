Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Stake Boosted by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,037,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,065 shares during the period. Waldencast Acquisition accounts for 4.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $31,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 520,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WALDU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,050. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

