Wall Street Games Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001588 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00216615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00451612 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,085.50 or 1.87840969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.