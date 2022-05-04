Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Short Interest Update

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
About Wallbox (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
