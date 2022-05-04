Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,983,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

