Wanchain Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $75.47 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00157572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00031386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00327014 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

