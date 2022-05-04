Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 12,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.08 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,198,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.