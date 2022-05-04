WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 100 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after purchasing an additional 917,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,825,000 after acquiring an additional 232,892 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.49. 35,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,113. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average of $126.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

